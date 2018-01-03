Letters to the Editor

Click: It’s vital with net neutrality ruling

By Tom Hilsendeger

Puyallup

January 03, 2018 04:54 PM

Re: “City Council sends ‘clear’ and timely signal in support of Click net neutrality” (Matt Driscoll: 12/21)

Finally an article from Matt Driscoll I can agree with. Click network is a good resource to have available now that the internet may become filtered and directed for alternate purposes. Tacoma Public Utilities Click division will provide equal and unbiased internet. The Click concept is good; it is run by outstanding, dedicated people ( I know first hand) and is a valuable benefit to Tacoma Power and Click customers.

