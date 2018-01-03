Click: It’s vital with net neutrality ruling

Re: “City Council sends ‘clear’ and timely signal in support of Click net neutrality” (Matt Driscoll: 12/21)
Finally an article from Matt Driscoll I can agree with. Click network is a good resource to have available now that the internet may become filtered and directed for alternate purposes. Tacoma Public Utilities Click division will provide equal and unbiased internet. The Click concept is good; it is run by outstanding, dedicated people ( I know first hand) and is a valuable benefit to Tacoma Power and Click customers.
