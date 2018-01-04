Derailment: Hold judgment until all facts are in

Re: “Amtrak engineer possibly distracted before speeding train derailed, officials say” (TNT, 12/19)
It is just too easy in this day of techno everything to jump at assumptions. The essence of railroad engineers’ job is to be knowledgeable of the route they are traveling and to exercise due caution. The drum beat since the accident seems to focus solely on human error. So we are to believe that all other factors had no role to play?
Let’s hold back on arriving at that assumption so quickly.
