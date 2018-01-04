Puerto Rico: Don't turn backs on fellow citizens

Re: “U.S. treats Puerto Rico like foreign country,” (TNT, 12/28).
It inconceivable that we as Americans do not recognize our own geography and history. It is devastating how our own government ignored what is going on in this country.
Puerto Ricans have given their lives in wars, and have been a force for our democracy. At present, many are enlisted in our military forces. Their families are going through this post-hurricane devastation and no one in Washington D.C. is willing to stand up and fight for them.
I have family and friends on the island and when I can get through, I get to talk momentarily and hear nothing but bad news. There is nothing more I can do on my end to fight for them.
I have written to everyone I can, yet nothing is being done. How can anyone sleep at night , knowing these Americans are living with no light or water for the past four months and still have months to go?
How can our president, who said he was going to “Make America Great Again,” think this island territory is not part of America and not need help to be part of the greatness?
