Letters to the Editor

Grammar: Lost art of putting others first

By Gabrielle R. Taheri

Lakewood

January 04, 2018 04:27 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

I am not sure how many people are irritated by something that is becoming more and more prevalent in the English language. It is the order of nouns in a sentence that includes the speaker.

When someone says, “Me and Jim” or “I and Jim,” I find myself trying to get over the person putting himself first, so that I don’t listen as carefully.

In the Dec. 16 newspaper, the TNT published an op-ed by Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke. The seventh paragraph begins, “I and my family”.

It jars. He is not alone in the communication industry. Many announcers and reporters put themselves first.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not so long ago, we were taught to put other people or persons before our name in a sentence. I suppose the convention was to have a thread of “otherness” in our language.

Some think grammar is a hassle, trivial, archaic. It is. But I can’t help but think if we all made an effort to put others first, in little ways, our world might be a bit better.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

    The Imperial Dragon Chinese restaurant on 6th Avenue — operated by Dustin Luu, his sister My Luu and her husband Luan Nguyen — for 25 years closed Dec. 30, 2017. The building will be replaced by a multi-story condo building that will be the tallest building in the neighborhood.

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums 1:28

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums
Highlights as Emmett Linton, Willie Thomas lead Lincoln past Spanaway Lake 3:19

Highlights as Emmett Linton, Willie Thomas lead Lincoln past Spanaway Lake
How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up' 1:48

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

View More Video