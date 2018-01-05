Trump: Lies and bombast totally out of control

President Narcissist is now taking credit for commercial aviation’s remarkably safe year. (“Fake news” according to the Aviation Safety Network. “For one individual to try and take credit for safety is not an accurate portrayal of what it took to accomplish it.”)
So maybe it is time for him to take credit for the 81 deaths of journalists worldwide and the imprisonment of more than 250 (according to the International Federation of Journalists).
The president’s claims of “fake news” are an attack on the free press and have shaken the world while weakening the goals of democracy. Many dictators and world leaders are following his lead and attacking any news agency they feel is undermining their leadership and power base.
The question is: Why are we allowing the leader of the most powerful nation on earth to spread incorrect information on an almost daily basis only to feed his world-sized ego?
The answer is: We can’t! Not if we harbor any hope of peaceful resolutions to the issues facing our global society.
It is time for Congress to step up and take control of he who is totally out of control.
