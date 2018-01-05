Letters to the Editor

Public safety: Amtrak crash has larger lessons

By Rita Andreeva And Tacoma

January 05, 2018 01:39 PM

The unfortunate Amtrak train accident on Dec. 18 should serve as a warning to the Tacoma City Council.

Despite warnings that the new line was unsafe, the project went forward, wasting millions of taxpayers’ dollars. The resulting accident should have never happened, since it was predicted beforehand.

Much worse is going to happen in Tacoma with the LNG plant being built on the Tideflats. City officials are being warned repeatedly by concerned citizens that the proposed facility is not safe.

The City of Tacoma must heed the warnings and stop construction immediately.

