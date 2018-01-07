Abortion: Doulas should focus on life not death

Re: “The longest five minutes: Abortion doulas bring comfort at difficult time,” (TNT, 12/3).
You republished this Washington Post article about a woman who chose to be both a doula for women giving birth and a “doula” for women getting an abortion.
I found it sad that someone whose responsibility is to bring life into the world is also involved in facilitating death to children through abortion.
Unfortunately, the article failed to mention the many compassionate people in the pro-life community who provide support to women who experience emotional and psychological pain from their abortions, an obvious issue in the article.
It also implied that Pregnancy Resource Centers are bad simply because they are pro-life and, in one case, had moved into a former abortion facility.
In reality these centers provide free and lasting support to women who have decided or are deciding whether to keep their unborn children.
Women should be warned of the negative physical and emotional effects that an abortion has on many women. They should be given the opportunity to take more time to think about it if they seem concerned about their decision.
This should always be offered, not brushed aside by talking about the weather.
I would welcome a more balanced report on this issue.
