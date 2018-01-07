Stereotypes: Comic strip stoops to pandering

Re: Flying McCoys cartoon (TNT comics page, 1/4).
This cartoon should have been returned to the cartoonist rather than printing it. The single panel consists entirely of derogatory racial stereotypes. (”Running deer got teepee hair,” comments a shirtless, feather-wearing Native American while a companion with mussed-up hair yawns nearby.)
What were you thinking, TNT? What was the artist thinking? It’s not thought-provoking. It is just nasty pandering to an outdated notion of “Indian-ness” in its failed reach for a joke.
It is 19th century racism. It is insulting to those of us living in the 21st century. It is not funny.
Comments