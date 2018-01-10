Climate change: Puerto Rico could happen here

An estimated 50 percent of people are still without power in Puerto Rico (TNT article, 12/25) and many also have no roof over their heads more than three months after Hurricane Maria.
Climate disasters are expensive, but as the greenhouse gas density in our atmosphere increases, there will be more of them.
For us in Washington, that’s more extensive wildfire seasons, flooding on our coasts, unusual rainfall leading to mudslides.
Less noticeable is the economics of lumber as trees die from infestation of pine borer beetles, disease and drought, or the economics of the shellfish industry as these creatures can’t grow in the increasingly acidic Puget Sound waters.
Nationwide we face more hurricanes, flooding and fires. Who will pay for the aftermath?
Puerto Rico could happen here and elsewhere with our aging electric grid and infrastructure, unless we dial back greenhouse gas emissions.
A carbon fee and dividend, proposed by Citizens’ Climate Lobby, is an effective economic incentive to shift us toward renewable energy and new technology that bypasses fossil fuel. It’s time.
Elly Claus-McGahan, Tacoma
