Letters to the Editor

Education: Shape all kids to be capable citizens

By Julie Benkovich

Puyallup

January 10, 2018 11:22 AM

Re: “Military can’t be ready if children aren’t ready,” (TNT local viewpoint, 1/1).

Hopefully education is not training our youth for the military’s sake or for industry, for that matter. Education needs to teach and guide students to live as decent, responsible citizens, and to contribute to society as a whole.

Early education? Yes. And equitable education should be fully funded.

Healthy meals should include local foods and offer choices for students. This, too, needs to be equitable across local, state and federal boundaries.

And we definitely need health Insurance for all, as well as high-quality parenting classes. There are so many distractions for parents and children in society today that we must train adults for successful parenting.

As a teacher (recently retired), I have seen the upfront results of parents in distress and the impact on children. The most important job in the world needs attention, action and money.

