Letters to the Editor

Dream home: Map of peninsula confused yet again

By Pat Jay

Lakebay

January 10, 2018 11:23 AM

Re: “There’s no place like HGTV dream home to promote Gig Harbor,” (TNT, 12/11).

It would be a wonderful thing if the story told people that the home is not located in Gig Harbor, and that the lovely view of Henderson Bay is actually from Purdy.

The HGTV program runs wonderful pictures of the Gig Harbor Marina, but the home is about 10 miles from the Marina. It would mean a sail around the coastline and under the Narrows Bridge to reach Gig Harbor.

I think the winners of this sweepstakes will be greatly disappointed when they discover the truth of where the home is.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pat Jay, Lakebay

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

    There were salutes, solemn faces and flashing lights as the body of Deputy Daniel McCartney was driven to the funeral home Tuesday. 

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 1:46

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance
Tribute for Deputy Daniel McCartney at South Hill Precinct 0:56

Tribute for Deputy Daniel McCartney at South Hill Precinct

View More Video