Dream home: Map of peninsula confused yet again

Re: “There’s no place like HGTV dream home to promote Gig Harbor,” (TNT, 12/11).
It would be a wonderful thing if the story told people that the home is not located in Gig Harbor, and that the lovely view of Henderson Bay is actually from Purdy.
The HGTV program runs wonderful pictures of the Gig Harbor Marina, but the home is about 10 miles from the Marina. It would mean a sail around the coastline and under the Narrows Bridge to reach Gig Harbor.
I think the winners of this sweepstakes will be greatly disappointed when they discover the truth of where the home is.
Pat Jay, Lakebay
