Letters to the Editor

Inslee: Carbon adviser behaves hypocritically

By Thomas Cornwall

Tacoma

January 10, 2018 11:24 AM

I find it bothersome that Gov. Jay Inslee, who proclaims to be Washington’s advocate for clean air, would pick the person he did to be his senior climate policy adviser to build climate networks abroad.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, adviser Chris Davis emitted more than 4,500 pounds of carbon and received taxpayer expenses of over $3,700 on sanctioned work commutes to Washington from his home in Marrakesh, Morocco.

I guess carbon emissions are OK as long as they fit Inslee’s agenda. As for you and me, don’t be too sure.

It seems the Inslee cabinet is more interested in promoting self interest than in serving Washington citizens.

