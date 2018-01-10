NFL: Unpatriotic behavior exacts karma

The Seahawks are not in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. While they lament the reasons why, most of us know the real reason: karma.
The Seahawks led the NFL with more players sitting for the national anthem than any other team (practically the entire defensive line).
While they talk about social justice, small businesses (bar owners and those selling gear) have suffered from the backlash of people like me who refuse to support a team/sport that disrespects our country.
Apparently being adored by thousands of fans and living a lifestyle that most only dream about is not enough.
Yes, they say it is about social justice, but what have they really done? When you think about what they could do and the changes they could actually make, their antics make even less sense.
Hopefully, the Seahawks’ players and management will do a little self-reflection during the off-season and look at the character of the players in addition to ball skills as they rebuild the team.
Trenda Voegtle, Eatonville
