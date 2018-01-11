Letters to the Editor

Banned words: Tool of dictators must be exposed

By Deborah Kinerk

Tacoma

January 11, 2018 05:02 PM

Re: “Evidence shouldn’t be a dirty word,” (TNT, We Agree editorial, 12/28).

Thank you for the timely editorial denouncing the CDC’s suggested elimination of certain words in federal budget requests. Of the list of words to avoid, “science-based” and “evidence-based” are the most alarming.

This analysis of the implications of rejecting (or at least not naming) scientific evidence, coupled with Trump’s constant flagrant lies, go to the core truth: Every good dictator knows that reality must be repainted for the gullible to accept his vision on faith alone — a vision he knows is not true.

In Trumpspeak, the terms “science-based” and “evidence-based” are synonymous with “fake.” The word “entitlement” translates to “theft,” and “vulnerable” morphs into “weak” and/or “degenerate.”

I believe truth always wins, but at what cost depends on the dictator’s ability to hold significant groups of people in thrall.

The people of this nation are being abused just as certainly as a spouse would be in a marriage based on lies and fallacious arguments.

