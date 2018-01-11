Ruston: Tacoma bullies with annexation talk

Re: “Tacoma wants ‘baffling’ opponent out of picture, seeks authority to annex Point Ruston,” (TNT, 1/4).
If the Tacoma City Council finds the City of Ruston such a “baffling opponent,” perhaps The News Tribune could help out with a researched article on the reasons why Ruston might be dragging its feet in the development of Point Ruston.
Multiple articles stack up revealing Ruston as backwater, incompetent, ridiculous — perhaps even a little square.
Point Ruston is a wonderful jewel for the area, one that will benefit Ruston, but the developer sidesteps agreements, walks the line on safety and is currently defying a court order by the EPA.
Not building in Ruston = no Ruston tax money = Ruston dying, which is an equation that adds up big for the developer. Yet, the big news is grinchy Ruston hating on ice skaters.
Before continuing as bullies and grabbing for something not theirs, the Tacoma council should be statesmen, researching the issue and communicating with its neighbor and working towards a benefit for both.
Ruston is an 111-year old city, important to the diversity of the South Sound. Yep, a little backwards, behind the times, square.
One mile square. Let’s keep it that way.
