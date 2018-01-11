Letters to the Editor

Ruston: Tacoma bullies with annexation talk

By Lesley Pollack

Ruston

January 11, 2018 05:03 PM

Re: “Tacoma wants ‘baffling’ opponent out of picture, seeks authority to annex Point Ruston,” (TNT, 1/4).

If the Tacoma City Council finds the City of Ruston such a “baffling opponent,” perhaps The News Tribune could help out with a researched article on the reasons why Ruston might be dragging its feet in the development of Point Ruston.

Multiple articles stack up revealing Ruston as backwater, incompetent, ridiculous — perhaps even a little square.

Point Ruston is a wonderful jewel for the area, one that will benefit Ruston, but the developer sidesteps agreements, walks the line on safety and is currently defying a court order by the EPA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not building in Ruston = no Ruston tax money = Ruston dying, which is an equation that adds up big for the developer. Yet, the big news is grinchy Ruston hating on ice skaters.

Before continuing as bullies and grabbing for something not theirs, the Tacoma council should be statesmen, researching the issue and communicating with its neighbor and working towards a benefit for both.

Ruston is an 111-year old city, important to the diversity of the South Sound. Yep, a little backwards, behind the times, square.

One mile square. Let’s keep it that way.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driver in deputy shooting makes court appearance

    Brenda Troyer, the woman accused of driving two suspected burglars to a Frederickson-area home where a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was killed, makes court appearance Wednesday.

Driver in deputy shooting makes court appearance

Driver in deputy shooting makes court appearance 0:20

Driver in deputy shooting makes court appearance
Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference 3:35

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference
Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 1:22

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

View More Video