Immigration: Democrats must hold their ground

By Nancy Wood

Tacoma

January 11, 2018 05:04 PM

I want to reiterate the necessity of a clean bill to support the Dreamers who have been here since childhood.

Protecting these young immigrants should not be held hostage to appropriating money to build a Mexico border wall or an agreement to keep the government open.

Dreamers are people, contributing members to our country. They are not bargaining chips.

Democrats need to make the president and the GOP do what many of them have already said they would: Protect the Dreamers. If the president and the GOP want to shut down the government, they should accept the consequences of that.

Democrats need to stop giving away their only advantages and fight this dangerous and expensive agenda.

