Letters to the Editor

Evangelicals: God's protection being tested

Sheila Marston

Tacoma

January 12, 2018 05:00 PM

Re: “Good news more like theocracy,” (TNT letter, 12/28).

The letter writer’s criticism of evangelical Christians reflects an ignorance of biblical history. I suggest that he read “The Paradigm” by Jonathan Kahn.

We live in a country that martyrs the innocent unborn, legalizes homosexual unions, revels in a highly sexualized culture, falls prey to opioid and alcohol addictions, and cannot figure out how to end the homelessness crisis.

Biblical history tells us of societies that were destroyed (Sodom and Gomorrah) because people chose to indulge in similar behaviors identified by our God as evil.

Many conservative evangelicals have a fear that God is beginning to withdraw His protection and blessings.

Numerous recent catastrophes appear to support this position. They also realize change has to come from the top, thus meriting greater involvement in governmental decisions.

In the Old Testament, Esther prayed to God that He would protect the Jewish people from destruction, acknowledging that they had sinned in His sight.

We live in a society that recognizes neither sinful behavior nor the power of God. Do we really want to continue tempting Him with our disobedience?

