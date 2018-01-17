Letters to the Editor

Open government: Make politicians personally liable

By Dave Churchman

Puyallup

January 17, 2018 04:40 PM

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh must be congratulated for exploring the concept of elected officials being held partially responsible for their own legal transgressions when it comes to transparency.

Rumbaugh is considering the legal implications for former Puyallup City Council member Steve Vermillion to be held financially accountable for wasting taxpayers’ money.

Vermillion has petitioned repeated appeals to both the state and federal supreme courts to hide his rogue council operations using a private email account.

Vermillion’s attorney, Ramsey Ramerman, who also has been part of County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist’s defense team, personally makes hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers fighting open government laws.

Penalties in the Vermillion and Lindquist lawsuits could easily exceed the attorney fees, again paid by taxpayers.

If Vermillion’s personal liability were allowed, which is doubtful, it would instantly change government employees’ and elected officials’ attitudes toward public record disclosure.

If only!

