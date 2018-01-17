Seattle: Keep your bad ideas to yourselves

The Seattle mayor and council members have gone outside their city limits and attempted to persuade other cities to legalize addictive-drug injection sites.
I do not live in King County; I live in Pierce County. But because Seattle officials are using this tactic to outsource their drug crisis, I feel I have right to say something to them:
Leave your problems at home. Your way of thinking should not negatively influence other cities. There are too many examples of your sheer idiocy.
Seattle says sugar is unhealthy and placed a tax on soda pop to thwart the consumption of sugar. Seattle approves heroin-injection sites and will provide supplies.
How about this idea? Educate the people in your city about the horrors of drug use, stop the movement to legalize all drugs and do not use taxpayers’ money for rehabilitation.
Obtain funds for rehabilitation from nonprofits, and from the Democratic and Libertarian parties. They tend to favor drug money for income and don’t appear to really care about the health of their citizens and people who oppose drugs.
