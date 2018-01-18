Pierce Transit: A kind gesture much appreciated

I believe special recognition is deserved by a Pierce Transit driver named Shawn who acted above and beyond the line of duty.
On a recent weekday, coming down from Seattle to Olympia, I missed getting off at the transfer station at State Route 512. When we reached DuPont, I asked if there were any more connecting buses that would get me on down to Olympia or back up to SR 512.
The driver said there weren’t any, to the best of his knowledge, until the next morning.
I felt desperate. Here I was stranded at night in DuPont with no way to get home until the next morning.
Shawn, the driver, was at the end of his shift and ready to take the bus to the garage for the evening. But he called his office and volunteered to drive me back up to SR 512. They said go for it.
All I can say is: Support your local transit as they look out for you. And again my thanks to Pierce Transit and their driver, Shawn, I wish there were more people like him.
