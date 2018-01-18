Letters to the Editor

Pierce Transit: A kind gesture much appreciated

By J. Glenn Evans

Olympia

January 18, 2018 04:18 PM

I believe special recognition is deserved by a Pierce Transit driver named Shawn who acted above and beyond the line of duty.

On a recent weekday, coming down from Seattle to Olympia, I missed getting off at the transfer station at State Route 512. When we reached DuPont, I asked if there were any more connecting buses that would get me on down to Olympia or back up to SR 512.

The driver said there weren’t any, to the best of his knowledge, until the next morning.

I felt desperate. Here I was stranded at night in DuPont with no way to get home until the next morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shawn, the driver, was at the end of his shift and ready to take the bus to the garage for the evening. But he called his office and volunteered to drive me back up to SR 512. They said go for it.

All I can say is: Support your local transit as they look out for you. And again my thanks to Pierce Transit and their driver, Shawn, I wish there were more people like him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel

    Seattle’s new SR 99 tunnel has a stacked roadway inside. Crews recently finished pouring the upper southbound roadway. Now the lower northbound road is under construction as shown in this time-lapse footage. Unlike the top deck, the lower surface is built with concrete panels constructed off-site, each one weighing 22 tons. The pre-made panels are trucked into the tunnel, lifted with a specialized crane and joined together to create a functioning highway. The tunnel was created by the huge drilling machine Bertha as part of the $3.2 billion Alaska Way Viaduct Replacement Program that is scheduled to be complete in 2023. Video courtesy of WSDOT.

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel 1:05

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone
Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 2:25

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory

View More Video