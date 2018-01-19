Trump: We let him steal MLK Day

Many have noticed our president requires a lot of attention from the media. In spite of his “fake” news claims, he always does seem to make himself the big headline most days.
He loves to do this just prior to the weekend, so he is the top story
The odds of President Trump ever having a national holiday named after him are truly slim.
Since we are all aware he has serious racial issues with the black community, who turned out in force in Alabama to defeat his candidate, he decided to get some revenge the Thursday before Martin Luther King Day, when he said some ugly, racially dismissive things about immigrants from countries of color.
Instead of Americans remembering MLK and others who fought for equality, Trump made sure that this weekend would be, yet again, about him.
I wonder how we can expect the world to respect us when we continue to allow this diminished, revolting human being to serve as the face of a democracy that preaches, equality, freedom, respect and the rule of law.
Is he worth all that we are losing?
