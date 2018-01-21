Taxes: It's open season on your checkbook

If you live in Washington, especially the west side, you are witnessing an assault by liberalism and the greatest wealth transfer in decades.
We have a governor and attorney general who are true liberals representing liberal causes.
Your current legislation has adopted the “no tax is too much” attitude by eliminating the two-thirds rule to raise taxes, proposing a capital gains tax that will lead to a statewide income tax, carbon taxes that will make Washington the leader in the nation for gas tax, new taxes based on miles driven, and Sound Transit taxes that will make all Western Washington counties pay for toy trains.
They are also on track to pass more ineffective gun laws that will do nothing but make them feel better
If these actions make you happy, sit back and do nothing. The legislators will fulfill your dreams.
If you are not happy with government taxation and overreach, you’d better be talking to your state representatives, as the majority think it’s open season on your rights and checkbook.
