Letters to the Editor

Taxes: It's open season on your checkbook

By Rick Johnson

Gig Harbor

January 21, 2018 04:34 PM

If you live in Washington, especially the west side, you are witnessing an assault by liberalism and the greatest wealth transfer in decades.

We have a governor and attorney general who are true liberals representing liberal causes.

Your current legislation has adopted the “no tax is too much” attitude by eliminating the two-thirds rule to raise taxes, proposing a capital gains tax that will lead to a statewide income tax, carbon taxes that will make Washington the leader in the nation for gas tax, new taxes based on miles driven, and Sound Transit taxes that will make all Western Washington counties pay for toy trains.

They are also on track to pass more ineffective gun laws that will do nothing but make them feel better

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If these actions make you happy, sit back and do nothing. The legislators will fulfill your dreams.

If you are not happy with government taxation and overreach, you’d better be talking to your state representatives, as the majority think it’s open season on your rights and checkbook.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

    The junior had won a state title in each of the past two years with 1A Vashon Island. He transferred to 4A Curtis and is hoping to prove himself as an elite wrestler.

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational
Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:56

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia
Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

View More Video