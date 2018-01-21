Trump: Will dirty money be his downfall?

Let’s face it, President Trump doesn’t have anything to lose. Whether it’s the 25th Amendment or impeachment, he still has his tax cuts.
His protestations to the contrary, he’ll benefit enormously. He’ll walk off into the night considerably richer than he is now. And he will have increased the Trump brand.
Vladimir Putin may even let him off the hook. He may say that Trump made a valiant effort to remove the Russia sanctions, and if not for an in cooperative Congress, he might have succeeded.
By way of a reward, Putin may even allow him to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, a prospect Trump has salivated over for a long time.
Bottom line: If anyone wants to see this guy get his just desserts, he has to hope that it’ll come down to money laundering. So far, it looks to be a good bet that therein may lie Trump’s downfall.
MSNBC recently reported that boatloads of money were taken out of a Kazakhstan bank and dumped into condominiums in Trump Tower and elsewhere.
Nothing is definitive, of course, until all the evidence is in. But it’s clearer every day that dirty money likely flowed into Trump real estate.
Keep your fingers crossed.
