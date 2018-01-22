State Farm: Departure should be wake-up call

Re: “State Farm leaving Tacoma in 2018,” (TNT, 1/12).
State Farm’s startling announcement serves as an unfortunate reminder to local officials that businesses cannot and should not be taken for granted.
The loss of 1,400 jobs in Tacoma will have a devastating effect on those employees, and the downtown business community.
While State Farm justified its decision on “efficiency” and “optimization,” the word on the street is that Tacoma’s paid sick leave law and the threat of additional unfriendly policies had something to do with it.
As the new Tacoma City Council and mayor walk into the Municipal Building each Tuesday night, I hope they take a moment to pause and look down the hill.
If nothing else, perhaps that soon-to-be-vacant State Farm building will be a symbol to guide them toward policies that retain our businesses, promote growth and preserve jobs in this community.
Joanna Monroe, Fircrest
