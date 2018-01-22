Letters to the Editor

College sports: Media should avoid playing favorites

By Chellis S. Jensen And Tacoma

January 22, 2018 05:03 PM

As a past Washington State University alumni president, I recognize WSU and UW have always had a friendly rivalry, especially involving sports. Their campus locations, however, means news of any kind is often partial to either Western or Eastern Washington.

Students from our state attend both universities, and alums and families are scattered throughout the state. How nice if westside newspapers could give equal coverage of sports events, regardless of whether the team wins or loses and not give WSU wins less play on the front of the sports page.

The recent article about Husky basketball players targeting fairness and justice (1/16, TNT sports page) was wonderful ; hopefully other schools will follow. Perhaps The News Tribune could use those same principles in their reporting of sports between these two great rivals.

Wouldn’t that be something if news media started recognizing other colleges/universities throughout the state?

Chellis S. Jensen, Tacoma

