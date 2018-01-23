Letters to the Editor

Trump: Blind hatred for him isn't virtuous

By Bill Abbott

Tacoma

January 23, 2018 04:45 PM

Many of us disliked President Obama’s policies, but the polls showed we liked the man.

With President Trump, we never reach his policies. Instead, it’s cries of impeachment, collusion and unfitness. His policies didn’t create this. It’s been an incessant personal attack since before his election.

So I looked up what our historical great thinkers said:

Booker T. Washington: “I shall never permit myself to stoop so low as to hate any man.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rochefoucauld: “When our hatred is violent, it sinks us even beneath those we hate.”

(College students should be discussing statements like that and allowing critical thought instead of rioting against it.)

Plutarch: “If you hate your enemies, you will contract such a vicious habit of mind as by degrees will break out upon those who are your friends, or those who are indifferent to you.”

(That’s scary, and brings to mind identity politics.)

Balzac: “Hatred is the vice of narrow souls; they feed it with all their littlenesses, and make it the pretext of base tyrannies.

( Like slipping debate questions to Hillary Clinton, perhaps? Or creating fake dossiers on Trump?)

Forget the man. Think about the direction of the country. And hug a Republican; you’ll feel better.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

    Fife coach Mark Schelbert and his son Cooper Schelbert have the Trojans off to a 14-3 start. But life isn't always the easiest thing when you're playing for your father. They and Eli Graham talk about their team chemistry.

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs
Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday 0:31

Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday

View More Video