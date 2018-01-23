Trump: Blind hatred for him isn't virtuous

Many of us disliked President Obama’s policies, but the polls showed we liked the man.
With President Trump, we never reach his policies. Instead, it’s cries of impeachment, collusion and unfitness. His policies didn’t create this. It’s been an incessant personal attack since before his election.
So I looked up what our historical great thinkers said:
Booker T. Washington: “I shall never permit myself to stoop so low as to hate any man.”
Rochefoucauld: “When our hatred is violent, it sinks us even beneath those we hate.”
(College students should be discussing statements like that and allowing critical thought instead of rioting against it.)
Plutarch: “If you hate your enemies, you will contract such a vicious habit of mind as by degrees will break out upon those who are your friends, or those who are indifferent to you.”
(That’s scary, and brings to mind identity politics.)
Balzac: “Hatred is the vice of narrow souls; they feed it with all their littlenesses, and make it the pretext of base tyrannies.
( Like slipping debate questions to Hillary Clinton, perhaps? Or creating fake dossiers on Trump?)
Forget the man. Think about the direction of the country. And hug a Republican; you’ll feel better.
