Soda tax: A bad way to try changing habits

Is it required that being elected to a public office dictates you forgo common sense?
I’ve read that several legislators in Olympia now want to emulate Seattle with a statewide 2-cent per ounce tax on soda pop. This is supposedly to fight obesity.
When will politicians learn you can’t dictate people’s habits, be it what they eat or drink or their morality. Politicians might have good intentions but they go about it in the wrong way.
According to the Washington Examiner (1/10), Seattle’s new soda tax will only return $400,000 in vouchers to needy families to purchase healthy foods while spending $2 million on administrative costs.
This tax hurts not only the people who will continue to buy soda pop, but also the little retailers (i.e mom and pop stores) who rely on small beverage purchases as a steady source of income.
If I choose to consume sugary drinks, it is my business, not some elected official trying to change my habits.
If children are becoming obese, then it is the parents’ responsibility to change their eating habits.
