Letters to the Editor

Derailment: Public employees rose to occasion

By Carole Washburn

Shelton

January 24, 2018 04:23 PM

It’s been about a month since the Amtrak train derailment that tragically ended the lives of three individuals and injured so many others.

The incident shook the entire region. It also highlighted the extraordinary work of Washington’s public employees.

The rapid and heroic response to the crash when it happened and the follow-up work to clear the tracks and reopen I-5 are the most recent and dramatic examples of the professionalism of public employees

Local and regional law enforcement, other first responders, members of the military, and employees from the state Departments of Transportation and Ecology all showed how much we rely on their expertise and service every day — especially in a crisis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, leaders at the city, county and state levels marshalled resources and collaborated to take quick action and reopen the vital corridor.

As the board chair of WSECU, a credit union whose history is rooted in public service, I want to thank all the public employees who aided in the response and recovery of the train crash and who are there for Washington citizens day in and day out.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Historic barbershop will live on in Hilltop

    The historic Sam and Terry's Barbershop was recently purchased by the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, which hopes to save it for generations to come.

Historic barbershop will live on in Hilltop

Historic barbershop will live on in Hilltop 1:21

Historic barbershop will live on in Hilltop
The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know
Goodwill building catches fire 0:24

Goodwill building catches fire

View More Video