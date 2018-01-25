Train safety: What about simple human vigilance?

Re: “U.S. bill speeds up train safety upgrade,” (TNT, 1/18).
I am unequivocally in favor of safety. However, the $2.6 billion Positive Train Control Implementation and Financing Act staggers me somewhat. (And not just the title).
I wonder if technology is causing us to abdicate responsibility. Smoke detectors are wonderful if maintained. Kevlar vests for police officers also if worn. Railroad crossing arms if obeyed. Radar, Sonar,GPS systems all welcome inventions.
But have we traded common sense, vigilance and devotion to duty for ennui? If the engineer of the Metro Link crash in Los Angeles had been diligent, there would be no story to report.
Will we all be safer after spending $2.6 billion on the PTC act? Maybe, maybe not.
