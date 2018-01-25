Letters to the Editor

Ruston: Keep resisting the big-boy bullies

By Liz Steenbeeke

Puyallup

January 25, 2018 04:17 PM

Re: “Ruston officials plead to keep control of development,” (TNT, 1/24).

Big guys picking on the little guys has always made me bristle.

After reading the article about the City of Ruston fighting for its rights, two words stood out: “hard-charging developer.” Big surprise.

What also stood out was that the annexation push is led by Tacoma, a city that’s just lost a big business, State Farm. Desperate much?

Leave Ruston alone and quit strong-arming the little guy. Hang in there, Ruston.

