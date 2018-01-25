Trump: Putin must be cackling with glee

I am dismayed at the lack of outcry against President Trump for being a Russian shill and for daily doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding with his divisiveness and crude behavior.
The real issue is the fact that everything Trump does causes Putin to cackle with glee at the lowering of America’s stature in the world.
The economic gains for which Trump claims responsibility will be short lived as we are snubbed by our former trading partners and allow others to fill the vacuum.
The Russians will benefit, as well as the Chinese, when our president has insulted and alienated every foreign leader in the world except Putin.
We cannot be complacent with the greatest threat to our democracy since Nixon.
All the nastiness surrounding Trump makes a huge smokescreen to keep us focused on things that, while important, obscure the larger issue of why Trump is willing to denigrate his country to please the Russians.
We must reject TrumPutin to make America great again.
