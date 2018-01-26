Attorney: Bravo for helping topple a mayor

Lincoln Beauregard, a Tacoma attorney, has earned himself a place in local (and perhaps national) history.
Beauregard courageously represented individuals claiming they were sexual assault victims of former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
Beauregard faced an antagonistic and biased media, judiciary and political machine, and he prevailed.
Forcing this very powerful politician to resign in disgrace undoubtedly inspired others to come forward, such as those in the "me too" movement.
Never miss a local story.
I would hope that his achievements are recognized and honored.
(Cloud is a Tacoma-based personal defense attorney.)
Comments