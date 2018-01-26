Letters to the Editor

Attorney: Bravo for helping topple a mayor

By Doug Cloud

Gig Harbor

January 26, 2018 04:02 PM

Lincoln Beauregard, a Tacoma attorney, has earned himself a place in local (and perhaps national) history.

Beauregard courageously represented individuals claiming they were sexual assault victims of former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

Beauregard faced an antagonistic and biased media, judiciary and political machine, and he prevailed.

Forcing this very powerful politician to resign in disgrace undoubtedly inspired others to come forward, such as those in the "me too" movement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I would hope that his achievements are recognized and honored.

(Cloud is a Tacoma-based personal defense attorney.)

  Comments  