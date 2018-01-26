Carbon tax: More money for the political pile

Mother Nature must be laughing her head off at Gov. Jay Inslee’s comments about how throwing money at Olympia can “defeat climate change.”
To us mortals it is totally infuriating that we have to shell out of our pockets and our children’s mouths the income we have worked so hard to get just so our incompetent state politicians can have more money to toss onto the general fund pile — a gigantic pile for which they will not hold themselves accountable.
It appears all they do is walk by the pile and grab handfuls of money for whatever they want whenever they think they need it.
Then suddenly the governor noticed the pile was getting smaller, and without regard for the hard-working men and women in this state, he wants to make the pile bigger again with our money.
How is he going to do this? A carbon tax that will cause a 20-cent-per-gallon gas increase on you and me.
I’m here to tell you, governor: No more taxes!
