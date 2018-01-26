Trump: Snake charmer act grows stale

Like a snake mesmerized by a snake charmer, I watched with fascination all during the 2016 primary and presidential election season.
Being a person of “white privilege” but also concerned about all people in our country, I had a gut feeling that Donald Trump would win.
Why? Because super-rapidly changing technology and the global economy are both eliminating jobs, and many citizens are not prepared for a job change. But above all, Trump sold hope!
Since he was elected, most “news” has become a “reality show” with a president who doesn’t have a clue, and who can’t separate fact from fiction.
But often I find myself glued to a TV to learn the latest outrageous thing he has said or done.
I have long thought they are going to get Trump on money laundering and sex scandals. The Russians no doubt have plenty with which to blackmail him.
Trump supporters need to accept that he is not the great savior but rather a slick con man.
Looking back to the “good old days” after World War II doesn’t change the fact that we need to plan and invest wisely in our country’s and children’s future.
