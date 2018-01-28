Point Ruston: A challenge to move past local feud

As a condo owner at Point Ruston, I have followed the many articles about this development with interest.
As an owner who bought into Point Ruston with certain expectations, (i.e. a walkable food market), I am disappointed and distressed by the feud between the developers and the City of Ruston that appears to cause continued delays on the side of the property that falls inside Ruston city limits.
Not knowing all the history between Point Ruston and Ruston, I will not attempt to assign blame but rather, commend and challenge those deserving it.
City of Tacoma: Thank you for your professionally run, responsive building department. Progress on the Tacoma side is a testament to this and an example of a city that both regulates and promotes projects benefiting its citizens while creating an economic windfall for the city.
Never miss a local story.
City of Ruston: Point Ruston is not your enemy, but rather your potential windfall.
For the sake of your citizens who will benefit by taxes that will pour into your city and for us who want to see Point Ruston completed, please put citizens and civic pride above past disagreements and annoyances.
Please help, not hinder, progress on something that will benefit everyone.
Comments