Shutdown: Democrats prove they're in panic mode

By shutting down the government, the Democrats showed they care more about illegal immigrants than American citizens and the military. It’s the same in sanctuary cities where citizens have been murdered by illegal immigrants.
This debate is all about politics, not compassion. The Durbin-Graham immigration plan gave amnesty to more than 3.5 million illegal immigrants. No wonder President Trump nixed the deal.
Democrats know the economy is booming, ISIS was crushed, corporations are handing out $1,000-2,000 bonuses and middle class tax cuts are coming. They are in panic mode.
What to do? Shut down the government and play the race card like they did to President Bush, Senator McCain and Governor Romney.
Senator Dick Durbin accused Trump of using the term “s***hole” in describing African countries and Haiti. Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue denied the accusations.
Durbin has bent the truth before. After another closed meeting in 2013, he stated a GOP House leader told President Obama “I can’t even stand to look at you.” It never happened.
And where was the outrage in 2016 when Obama used the term “s***show” in reference to Libya? Hypocrisy? Absolutely.
Considering Trump’s 2017 accomplishments, what are the Democrats offering middle America? Nothing.
