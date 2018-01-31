Voting: A chance to reverse 2016 stumble

As we go into a new year, I surely hope the country has learned the importance of the responsibility of voting. Our society gives an inordinate amount of influence to non-voters.
We have a president who was elected with a 3 million vote deficit in an election that nearly 40 percent of the country didn’t cast a vote in.
Fortunately, statistics show that many people responsible for electing Donald Trump realize the mistake they’ve made. However, there are still many Trump excusers out there despite a mountain of evidence of his unfitness for office.
Choosing not to vote gives these excusers their power. We have a chance with this year's midterm elections to make sure 2016 goes down in history as a stumble and not an outright falling on our face.
Alabama recently showed that Americans have the ability to do this. We just need to encourage everyone to exercise it.
