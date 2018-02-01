Bag fees: This shopper now avoids Tacoma

It has been six months since the Tacoma City Council, without a public vote, started banning plastic grocery bags. They also required stores to charge fees to people who refuse to bring used, contaminated permanent bags back to the store to hold the fresh food that we eat.
All of my shopping is now done out of town, or online. The bag fee affects non-grocery businesses in Tacoma, because now all of my daily dining out is done out of town, too, as are my gas purchases.
In the last six months this has resulted in thousands of dollars that were not spent in Tacoma. I make fewer trips by filling my pickup truck with groceries, mostly in plastic bags, which I haul back to Tacoma.
So raise your bag fees if you want; it won’t affect me.
