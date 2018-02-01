Abortion: Debate attracts sanctimonious men

Re: “Abortion, unlike other debates, can’t be settled,” (Michael Gerson column, 1/19).
The columnist’s claim that the abortion debate can’t be settled makes one wonder why he trying to to just that.
He would have been wise to stop writing after he stated : “According to a 2017 Gallup poll, 79 percent of Americans think abortions should be legal in some or all circumstances.”
End of debate.
I find it infuriating when men who don’t get pregnant instead get on a soap box and claim “sanctity of life” over what is a cluster of cells, as if it were a living, breathing child capable of pain.
Worse, these are some of the same people opposed to many government policies that help mothers and children in need after they’re born -- when they are, in fact, living, breathing children capable of pain.
