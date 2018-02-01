Trump: He's appallingly unsuited for office

With the president’s latest insult to over half the countries in the world, the time to do something is now.
U.S. ambassadors are resigning. Heads of governments are demanding explanations why he called their country a s**thole.
There are no words I can write to describe how angry I am that he is still destroying my country. As a Washington voter, I will look for the names Heck, Cantwell and Murray on the official censure motion when it comes up for a vote in Congress.
Donald Trump is appallingly unsuited for the office he sadly holds. Please, I beg you, get him out before he destroys everything.
