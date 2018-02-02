Marijuana: Why do clean-living elites love it so?

Some of us old folks in America are confused and angry at the liberal elites and their conflicting political correctness.
Most elites believe farmers’ crops must be grown “organically,” and that modern farm machinery is evil. They believe the meat that was vital to the diet of our ancestors, if ingested at all, should be “free ranged” on natural vegetation.
The safest drinking water known in the history of the world comes from our public water systems; nevertheless, the elites must filter their public water at home.
The present air quality in America is superior to any in the history of the world, but they say it must be improved.
The elites in their rightness of clean living demand their view of political correctness and then demand that we should allow marijuana.
Never mind that the smoke in the human body cannot be healthful and is proven to damage children.
It is euphoric, and it serves to take the elites from the real world — a world that needs all of its citizens to have a clean mind, not one of euphoric hallucinations.
