Dreamers: They should wait their turn in citizen line

Respect must be earned. Diversity means treating all people equally. What right do right do immigrants under the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) have to expect amnesty and jump a place in line?
What right do they and the Democrats have to ask us to shut down the U.S. government and harm other people, just because they want it their way?
Are they committed to waiting their turn to become U.S. citizens? If yes, then prove it by taking their place at the end of the legal line.
They must respect the rights of the people that are waiting legally to become citizens. They must earn our respect.
There was an illegal act committed to get them into the U.S. The people that committed the illegal act must return to their country.
