Sound Transit: Fat taxes, but benefit is slim to none

I paid $774 in the past year for auto taxes to the Regional Transit Authority. For what? There is no regional transit in Graham.
This is taxation without benefit. When will state lawmakers fix this and downsize the entire Sound Transit 3 and RTA empire?
There is no accountability. There are rules they make for themselves. They exist outside state law.
Sound Transit’s authority should be re-established with the people having the ultimate say. The tri-county farce should be eliminated since Pierce County did not approve of ST3 when it appeared on the 2016 ballot.
Never miss a local story.
When will we get relief? I consider RTA taxes illegal.
Comments