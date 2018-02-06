Opioids: Story of recovery well worth telling

Re: “Noah’s story shows why fight against opioids worth waging,” (TNT, 1/28).
Hats off to Matt Driscoll for the well written, probing account of a gravely serious issue. This is the type of article that often wins awards in the newspaper business.
One of the more revealing statements by the subject of article, Noah Van Houten, was that at a certain point in his life he looked outwardly to feel better inwardly. That led to a downward spiraling drug habit.
Thankfully, it appears Van Houten has taken positive steps toward recovery.
Never miss a local story.
We all need to remember that without a daily newspaper specific to Tacoma and the South Sound area, we won’t be reading crucially vital stories like this, period.
Comments