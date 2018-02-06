GOP memo: A shameful betrayal of U.S. Constitution

So much for that U.S Constitution and the rule of law.
Forget that the framers of the Constitution crafted a brilliant system of checks and balances whereby special investigations of possible abuse of power can be called for members of Congress, federal judges and the president.
The Republicans could have waited until completion of the investigation into alleged collusion between President Trump and the Russians, then ranted and raved and claimed the results are biased and without merit.
That’s what we call politics as usual.
Instead, the GOP took the unprecedented action of releasing classified information in apparent support of a White House campaign to derail the special investigation.
We call that grounds for obstruction of justice and failure of elected officials to follow their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
Now the Democrats are trying to release their own memo, and who knows what might be released or leaked?
We call that another example of how Congress is so collectively inept they can’t get together on anything. And regrettably, we also call that politics as usual these days.
