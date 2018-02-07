State of Union: Lack of decency evident at times

“Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” Those words were spoken by Joseph Welch, chief counsel for the U.S. Army, to Sen. Joseph McCarthy on June 9, 1954.
Welch was responding to McCarthy’s accusations and innuendo regarding Communist infiltration by a witness in a hearing before the now disbanded House Un-American Activities Committee.
President Trump, I commend you for praising, in your State of the Union speech, the Capitol policewoman, the Coast Guard member, and all other members of our armed forces and first responders.
I also commend you for recognizing the humanity of the couple who adopted the baby of a drug-addicted mother.
But your use of the two couples who lost their daughters to murder, as well as the couple who lost their son as a result of his ill treatment by North Korea, was a heartless and shameless exploitation of their grief for political gain
Have you no sense of decency, Sir?
