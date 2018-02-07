Franklin Pierce schools: Pass levies, ensure quality

A quality educational environment is an essential pillar of a community’s character and quality of life. Therefore, community support for schools is critical.
The Summit-Waller Community Association Board of Directors on behalf of its members encourages approval of Prop 1 and Prop 2, by voters in the Franklin Pierce School District.
Our association’s leadership fully understands the need behind these levy requests. We have had district officials to our board meetings. The district has demonstrated over the years its good stewardship of taxpayer money, and has embraced modern technology curriculum, which our association wholeheartedly supports.
Franklin Pierce students deserve to continue educational programs not funded by the state such as music, arts and sports programs, safety personnel, nurses, librarians and counselors.
Never miss a local story.
The two levies are not a new tax, but a renewal of existing levies, and are not a tax increase. Help keep Franklin Pierce schools a quality, educational entity in our community, and return your ballot before Feb. 13.
(Volland is president of the Summit-Waller Community Association.)
Comments