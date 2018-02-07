School levies: Stop whining, and pay it forward

Re: “Tacoma taxpayers have had enough already,” (TNT letter, 2/4).
As sure as death and taxes are the gripes about the high taxes that we must pay — even (especially?) the ones for schools.
Would these complainers prefer we return to the 1950s, when the marginal income rate was 90 percent? When the average weekly earnings were in the low hundreds?
Did these whiners go to public schools when they grew up? Their parents paid for the schools, as did grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles and the childless couple across the street. It’s called “paying it forward.”
Never miss a local story.
We all benefit from great schools, but they don’t come cheap. For that matter, cheap schools cost us so much more over time in lower community earnings and lower overall contributions to the community.
In many countries taxes are simply imposed; we vote on them.
No one likes taxes, but they are the price of a society.
Comments