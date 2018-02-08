Abortion: Three reasons to reject state bill

Senate Bill 6219, which has already passed the Washington Senate, requires insurance policies in the state to cover costs of abortions, contraceptives and related issues with no cost sharing (co-pay or coinsurance) for anyone including non-citizens.
First, taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize the taking of a life.
Second, to pay for non-citizens will make Washington a magnet for illegal immigrants to come for these “free services” and work at lower wages than legitimate workers.
Finally, the bill discriminates against senior citizens. Seniors have many medical issues and virtually all insurance plans require co-payments. So they must shell out for their own treatments, in addition to subsidizing abortions and contraceptives which apply only to younger generations
Contact your legislators and ask them to defeat SB6219.
