Marijuana: Feds shouldn’t meddle in our business

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s an old saying I’ve heard for decades, but it reflects exactly how I feel about our legal recreational cannabis industry in Washington.
The last time I checked, our state has garnered $831 million in extra revenue from cannabis sales. Several retail outlets have opened in our area, and those businesses are providing jobs to people who need them.
Entrepreneurs have come forward to seize opportunities presented to them by our bold and sensible approach to cannabis legalization, thus increasing economic activity for the benefit of all.
Legalization of recreational cannabis has been a win for government, business, workers and, most important, individual liberty.
Never miss a local story.
Yet there are people in the federal government, including Attorney General Sessions, who want to move us back to the bad old days.
We realized the prohibition against alcohol was a tremendous failure and repealed the 18th Amendment, but we still, as a nation, haven’t seen the obvious parallel to cannabis.
Sessions is living in the early part of the 20th century. He simply will not realize the obvious: legalization of cannabis has worked quite well, and it’s time for him to butt out of our affairs.
Comments